FAGAN JR.,
HENRY LORIMER 'LARRY'
Ocala - Captain Larry Fagan, 86, passed peacefully at home February 20, 2020 surrounded by his loving wife, family, and friends. A 5th generation Floridian, Larry was born December 31, 1933 in Gainesville to Henry Lorimer and Jewel Johnson Fagan. He grew up in rural DeLand with his beloved younger sister, June Claire. Raised in The First Baptist Church, Larry grew in faith. He learned to hunt, fish, swim, water ski, horse back ride, raise farm animals, and garden.
Larry graduated in 1955 from The University of Florida with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture. He was an active member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. Commissioned into the United States Navy, he served in Malta and Maine from 1955-1959, followed by 27 years in the Reserves.
June 20, 1959 Larry and Tina Gifford married at St Peter Catholic Church/DeLand. The couple moved to Ocala in 1962. Larry became manager of Marion County Farm Bureau Insurance. Possessing the ability to identify talent and guide discernment, Larry mentored many young people towards successful vocational pursuits.
Extensive community service as board member or trustee included Ocala Firefighter's Pension Fund, Trinity Villas, Military Officers Association, Francis Marion Military Academy, Hospice of Marion County, Toastmasters International, Jaycees, Kiwanis, and Knights of Columbus.
In 1982, Larry was confirmed into the Catholic faith at Our Lady of the Springs. As a parishioner of Blessed Trinity, he offered his rich baritone voice to the choir, served as a natural gregarious greeter, read the word with conviction and clarity as lector, and served as Eucharistic Minister. Together, Larry and Tina passionately worked in PreCana, Cursillo, and Kairos ministries.
For 43 years, Larry served as a United States Naval Academy Blue and Gold Officer with fervor. He counseled innumerable interested candidates, facilitating appointment to the Academy. More than 40 candidates were accepted and completed their education goals. Larry maintained correspondence with graduates and felt deeply honored to have participated in their exciting military careers.
Larry possessed unquenchable enthusiasm supporting others in their personal and professional endeavors. He recognized excellence with 'atta boy' letters. While traveling, he brought jars of his homemade hot pepper seasoning to share. Cruise captains received aerial photos of Malta, circa 1955.
Larry was a natural host. Quick to share a laugh or a joke, he was an animated addition to every celebration. He relished servicing guests his famous martinis. His keen intellect, wit, and memory were unrivaled. Larry demonstrated exceptional compassion for friends and family during times of illness and loss. A gifted orator and storyteller, he authored and delivered numerous thoughtful, articulate eulogies. Known for his beautiful roses and camelias, in retirement his passion grew to vegetable gardening. He took delight in sharing the joy of earth's abundance.
Larry adored his wife and daughters, proudly calling them 'my girls.' Cherished family meals were a priority at home. His passion for travel, discovery, and learning were contagious. From the pristine high country of North Carolina to the wilds of Australia, from the sugar sand of New Smyrna Beach to the exotic sight/sounds/smells of China, his explorations are indeed too numerous to name. Last summer, Larry and Tina celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on a Romantic Villages of the Alps tour: a true love story.
