|
|
MURPHY, HENRY
Henry Murphy, 76, passed away on February 24, 2019.
He leaves to cherish his memories brothers, Robert Murphy, Harold Murphy, Dr. Glynn Murphy, Winston Murphy, Tommie Murphy, and Wayne Murphy; sisters, Sadie Young, Lucille Oliver, Vanessa Watts, and Rudene Styles; children he reared, Angela McCoy, Lonenus Isom, and Tony Stevens; grandchildren, Eder and Christian Mazariegos; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral service for Mr. Murphy will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 3:00p.m. at Union Missionary Baptist Church located at 19976 SW 110th Place, Dunnellon, FL 34432. Viewing will be held Friday, March 1, 2019 from 6:00p.m.-8:00p.m. at Union Missionary Baptist Church. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019