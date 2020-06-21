HENRY PFEIL Jr.
PFEIL, JR., HENRY
Henry Pfeil, Jr., 90, passed away peacefully at his home in Ocala, Florida, June 8, 2020. He was born May 6, 1930. Graduated from Virginia Poly Tech and Oklahoma State University. Retired LTC US Army. Served in Korean and Vietnam Wars.
Predeceased by parents, father, Henry Pfeil, Sr. born in Tivoli, NY; mother, Elizabeth Obermeyer, born in Hudson, NY; wives, Clare Moody Pfeil and Janet Ritchie Pfeil; sons, William Clinton Pfeil and Henry Pfeil III.
Survived by his grandson, Henry Clinton Pfeil of North Augusta, SC; plus several nieces, nephews and extended family members.
A future service for 'Hank' at the First United Methodist Church yet to be determined. Expressions of Sympathy can be left online at
robertsofdunnellon.com

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
