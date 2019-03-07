|
PINKNEY, HENRY
Ocala - Mr. Henry Pinkney, age 96, transition to be with the Lord on March 1, 2019 at Ted and Diane Brandley House in Summerfield, FL. He served in the United States Army with an honorable discharge. Mr. Pinkney was self-employed in the lumber industry for many years.
Cherishing his precious memories a devoted wife, Shirley Pinkney; children, Donette Sanders, Wayne Pinkney, Henry 'Hank' Pinkney, Evette 'Shonnie' Pinkney, Cedric Pinkney; 17 grandchildren; 58 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.
Life celebration for Mr. Henry Pinkney will be held 1:00 PM on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Zion United Methodist Church, (MLK Avenue). Wake service will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 6:00PM until 7:30 at Zion United Methodist Church, (MLK Avenue). Visitation will be held on Friday, March 7, 2019 from 2:00PM until 7:00PM at Hadley-Brown Funeral Home, 127 NW 20th Street, Ocala, FL. (352) 620-0573. Professional services are entrusted to Hadley-Brown Funeral Home.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019