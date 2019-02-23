|
|
CULBRETH JR.,
HENRY 'BUDDY' T.
Culbreth Jr., Henry 'Buddy' T., passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019, surrounded by the love of his family and friends.
He was born in Cairo, GA on April 20, 1940.
Buddy was preceded in death by his parents, Henry T. Culbreth, Sr. and Thelma (Harp) Culbreth, as well as sisters, Augusta Chehy and Martha Kimler.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Sandra
Culbreth; children, Mark
Culbreth (Laurel), Pam Smith, and David Culbreth; grandchildren, Lindsay Brink (Matthew),
Allison Smith Spurrier (Mathew), Robert Smith, Evan Culbreth, and Marissa
Culbreth; great-grandchildren, Clinton Brink and Jameson Brink; and sister, Virginia
Meldrum.
The family will receive guests for a visitation on Monday, February 25TH 2019 from 1-2pm at Anderson-McQueen, 2201 Dr. MLK St. N, St. Petersburg, FL 33704. A service will follow at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, we encourage
donations to the in his memory.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019