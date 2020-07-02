JACOBS,

HERBERT COLEMAN

For I am now ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.... 2 Timothy 4:6-8

Herbert Coleman Jacobs was born January 3, 1953 to the late Jonas Jacobs and the late Crozella Mobley Jacobs. He attended Marion County Public Schools and loved playing piano. He often credited his mother Crozella, for going above and beyond to ensure he was able to take piano lessons. He accepted Christ at an early age under the late Pastor J.C. Bell at New Jerusalem M.B. Church. His musical background included the following: Introductory Lessons from Alexander Hartley Studio of Music with Professor Alexander Hartley, and early years at New Jerusalem M.B. Church and Shady Grove M.B. Church, with the O.M. Hawkins Choir. He was also the musician for various other churches in the Ft. Lauderdale and Tampa Bay area. Additionally, he was the musician for the University of South Florida Afro-American Gospel Choir, Minister of Music for the Tampa Mass Choir of the Gospel Music Workshop of American and Florida Mass Choir, with whom he recorded a dozen Gospel albums.

He leaves to mourn his passing, two brothers, Jonas C. Jacobs of Ocala, FL, Pastor Stanley M. Jacobs (Virginia) of Ocala, FL; and one sister, Maxine C. Jacobs of Tampa, FL; aunt, Molly Smith (Leon) of Ocala, FL, nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends. He was 'Uncle' Herb to many sons and daughters of dear friends with whom he crossed paths over the years.

There will be a graveside service for Herbert Jacobs on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 10:00 am at New Jerusalem Cemetery 9010 SW 34th Place, Ocala, FL 34480



