BOGERT, HERBERT T.

Herbert T. Bogert, age 87, went home to be with his Lord on July 23, 2019 surrounded by family in Ocala, Florida. Herbert was born to parents William and Martha in Cincinnati, Ohio. Cincinnati holds a special place in the heart of the Bogert family, because that is also where Herbert met his wife, Nancy. Herbert lived a life that exemplified his hard work ethic, and in doing so left a legacy for all that knew and loved him. The doors to his home and his heart were always open. He will be remembered for his funny sayings like 'indubitably,' his plaid shirts, his dedication to his work, and the love he had for his family.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Thornton Bogert; and his mother, Martha Viola Bauer.

Herbert is survived by his Wife, Nancy A. Bogertl his son, Herbert W. Bogert; his daughter, Lisa Nevels Slocumb; his daughter-in-law, Carolyn J. Bogert; his grandchildren Amanda Bogert, Levi Nevels, and Candice Bogert.

The family will be receiving friends from 3pm-5pm on Sunday July 28, 2019 at Roberts of Ocala Downtown Chapel located at 606 SW 2nd Ave Ocala, FL 34471. A Service honoring Herbert's life will begin at 5pm also at the Roberts of Ocala Downtown Chapel. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Hospice of Marion County in Herbert's name.