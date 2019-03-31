Home

Herman Lloyd Spencer, 87, retired entrepreneur and former owner of Good Shepherd Memorial Gardens, Archway Funeral Home, Spencer's 1890 House and other Ocala businesses was swiftly taken to heaven Saturday, March 23, 2019 following surgery at Orlando Health. Born December 18, 1931 on a farm in Terry, MS, he was son to the late Grady and Bertha Spencer. A veteran of the United States Air Force, he married Cressie Irene Mefford of Titusville. Together, they enjoyed having children, entertaining friends and relatives, and operating a variety of successful businesses across Florida.
Preceded in death by wife and son, Grady Arch Spencer.
Herman is survived by his daughter, Patricia Zindler Scheer (Dean), Ormond Beach; sons, Lamar Spencer, Ocala and Stanley Spencer (Leslie), Summerfield. He is also survived by his former daughters-in-law, Faye Spencer, Ocala; Becky Spencer, Summerfield. Herman leaves behind siblings, Opal Laverne Devine, Sarasota; William Everette Spencer, Ocala; Robert Lamar Spencer, Marshall, TX; Genyth Laureen Bankston, Odell, AR; their spouses; six grandchildren; five great grandchildren.
Herman was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, WELS, Tallahassee and recently moved to Our Savior's, Port Orange. Pastors Joel Russow and Jeff Heitsch will conduct the funeral service Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 12pm in the Good Shepherd Mausoleum Chapel, 5050 SW 20th St, Ocala, FL with entombment immediately following.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019
