Herman Marshall Selcer Obituary
SELCER,
HERMAN MARSHALL
Ocala- Herman Marshall Selcer, 83, passed away peacefully at Legacy Hospice House of Ocala on November 30, 2019 surrounded by his wife and daughters. He was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee on July 2, 1936, to Wallace and Beulah Selcer. He moved with his family to Florida in 1961.
Herman is survived by his wife, Marie (Spahn) Selcer of 62 years; his two daughters, Dianna Hankins, Sandra (Bruce) Rowan; four grandchildren, Sean (Angi) Hankins, Cody (Carrissa) Hankins, Ansley and Matthew Rowan; brothers, George, Gary Selcer.
He worked as a tool and die maker until he retired in 2002. He was an avid Gator fan.
A graveside service was held at Good Shepherd Memorial Gardens December 13, 2019 and officiated by Chaplain Herb Agee and under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home West.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
