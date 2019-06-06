|
|
FAISON,
HESTER MAE WISE
Ocala - Deaconess Hester Mae Wise Faison, age 80, transitioned to be with the heavenly father on May 30, 2019 at North Florida Regional Medical Center. She was a graduate from Belleview Santos High School and retired from Diana Shop and J.C. Penney. Mrs. Faison was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and New. St. John MBC where she served as a Deaconess and Usher.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories a devoted husband of 61 years, Deacon Leroy F. Faison, Sr.; children, Nancy K. Browning, Brenda James (Wash), Viterra R. Faison, Deacon Leroy F. Faison, Jr., (Jacki), Rev. Dr. Wayne D. Faison (Carmen); eight grandchildren; four great grandchildren; sister, Cora Lewis.
Life celebration for Deaconess Hester Mae Wise Faison will be held 1:00 PM on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at New St. John MBC. Rev. Dr. Tommy L. Brooks, Pastor, Eulogist, Rev. Dr. Wayne D. Faison Visitation will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 2:00PM until 7:00PM at Hadley-Brown Funeral Home, 127 N.W. 20th Street, Ocala, FL 34475. (352) 620-0573. Professional services are entrusted to Hadley- Brown Funeral Home.
'Providing Unparalleled
Service and Compassion'
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from June 6 to June 7, 2019