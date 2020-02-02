|
|
BOLOMEY, HILDA L.
Hilda L. Bolomey, 88 of Belleview, FL, went to be with her Lord on Monday, January 27, 2020, with her daughter by her side.
Hilda was born in Brooksville, FL and was a retired Beautician and a Teacher's Assistant at South Ocala Elementary. In her later years, she was a care giver for her beloved husband. She was a long time member of Druid Hills United Methodist Church in Ocala. She had various hobbies including quilling, crochet, cross-stitch, and sewing. But most of all, her passion was serving the Lord.
Hilda is preceded in death by her husband Jim of 60 plus years.
She is survived by her daughter Kathy Enderson of Belleview, FL, and her two devoted granddaughters and a host of friends.
The family will be having a private graveside services at the Lake Lindsey Cemetery in Brooksville. At a later date there will be a celebration of life service for Hilda at Belleview United Methodist Church. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the church or
Hospice of your choice.
Arrangements by Hiers-Baxley funeral services, Belleview
Chapel.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020