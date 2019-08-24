|
UNGER, HOBERT
Reddick - Hobert L. Unger, 85, born in West Virginia February 1, 1934 and after a long illness, he left for Heaven on August 1, 2019. Hobert served in the Korean War making rank of Sargent. He married Mary Lucille and drove trucks until retiring in Florida 1986.
He is preceded in death by his wife Mary of 47 years; two brothers, Bill and Calvin; and sister, Mary Petrosky.
He is survived by his children, Mrs. Mike McCumbers (Sara), Mrs. Ronnie Knowles (Cathy), Mrs. Bob Feidler (Stacey); and son, Hobie Unger (Carous); five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A service will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019, at 1:00 PM at Meadow Brook Memorial Park.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019