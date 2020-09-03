FLOYD, JR., HORACE J.
Horace J. Floyd, Jr., 69, Reddick, Florida, passed away August 25, 2020.
Due to the present COVID-19 restrictions, the Life Celebration for Mr. Floyd will be a private gathering. Visitation for family and friends will be at Sellers Funeral Home on Friday from 2pm to 5pm. Please visit the website to submit online condolences.
*Those that plan to attend the visitation and/or funeral service, we encourage everyone to wear a face covering and practice safe social distancing.
'A SELLERS SERVICE DEFINES QUALITY & SATISFACTION.' www.sellersfuneralhomes.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.