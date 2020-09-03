FLOYD, JR., HORACE J.

Horace J. Floyd, Jr., 69, Reddick, Florida, passed away August 25, 2020.

Due to the present COVID-19 restrictions, the Life Celebration for Mr. Floyd will be a private gathering. Visitation for family and friends will be at Sellers Funeral Home on Friday from 2pm to 5pm. Please visit the website to submit online condolences.

*Those that plan to attend the visitation and/or funeral service, we encourage everyone to wear a face covering and practice safe social distancing.

'A SELLERS SERVICE DEFINES QUALITY & SATISFACTION.' www.sellersfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store