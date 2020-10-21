1/
Horace Leon Nichols
Ocala - Mr. Horace Leon Nichols, 66, transition to be with his heavenly father on October 14, 2020 at the Legacy House. He was a graduate of Forest High School (Class of 1972). Mr. Nichols was served as a health coordinator at Home, Health & Hope, non-profit organization. He was a member of New St. John MBC Male choir.
He leaves to cherish memories: (sisters) Laverne Tucker Rudolph, Deloris Gardner-Nichols, Joyce Tucker Johnson, Rudene Tucker, (brother) Nathaniel Nichols, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.
A graveside life celebration will be held 1:00PM on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at
Chestnut Cemetery, Dr. T.L Brooks, Pastor and Eulogist. Please bring your chairs and umbrellas. Covid-19 restrictions will be enforced. Everyone must wear a mask.
Professional services are entrusted to Hadley-Brown Funeral Home.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hadley-Brown & Paulk Funeral Home
127 NW 20th Street
Ocala, FL 34475
352-620-0573
