Horace Leon Nichols

Ocala - Mr. Horace Leon Nichols, 66, transition to be with his heavenly father on October 14, 2020 at the Legacy House. He was a graduate of Forest High School (Class of 1972). Mr. Nichols was served as a health coordinator at Home, Health & Hope, non-profit organization. He was a member of New St. John MBC Male choir.

He leaves to cherish memories: (sisters) Laverne Tucker Rudolph, Deloris Gardner-Nichols, Joyce Tucker Johnson, Rudene Tucker, (brother) Nathaniel Nichols, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.

A graveside life celebration will be held 1:00PM on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at

Chestnut Cemetery, Dr. T.L Brooks, Pastor and Eulogist. Please bring your chairs and umbrellas. Covid-19 restrictions will be enforced. Everyone must wear a mask.

Professional services are entrusted to Hadley-Brown Funeral Home.

"Providing Unparalleled Service and Compassion"



