Howard Winfield Tucker, III
Ocala - Howard Winfield Tucker, III, 75, of Ocala passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Ocala Regional Medical Center.
He was born February 24, 1945 the son of the late Phyllis and H. Winfield Tucker. Graduating from Oklahoma State University in 1968 with degrees in animal science and Nutrition, he worked on the family farm in Rhode Island for several years. Then, Howard moved to Maryland in 1974 where he began his career in hog farming. He was also an active member of Wicomico Presbyterian Church in Salisbury and served as an elder. Upon retirement in 2000, Howard moved to Ocala to enjoy horses full time, especially riding his horse Shadow on the Greenway. Using his equestrian skills, Howard volunteered his time at the Lowell Prison to instruct inmates on horsemanship so that upon their release they could be employed in the horse industry. Howard was also a devout member of the First Presbyterian Church of Ocala.
Survivors include his wife, Marilyn Tucker of Ocala. Sons, Gregory and his wife Cherie and AJ and his wife Jeri of Salisbury, Maryland. Grandchildren: Carson, Morgan, Haley, Logan, Colby, and Raegan. Sisters, Eve Keenan and Linda Tucker of Wakefield, Rhode Island, Bonnie L'Etoile of Northfield, Massachusettes.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Sunday, September 27 at First Presbyterian Church of Ocala. Online condolences may be sent at www.hiers-baxley.com
