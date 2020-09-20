1/1
HOYT JOHN LIVELY JR.

LIVELY JR., HOYT JOHN
Hoyt John Lively Jr., 78, of Stone Mountain, Ga passed away Monday, September 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 46 1/2 years, Brunhilde Ilona Lively. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Kristina and James Milles of Buffalo NY; sons and daughters-in-law, Mark and Gissell Lively of Stone Mountain, Ga, and John and Emily Lively of Cumming, Ga; and grandchildren, Ilona, Kyle, and Nicholas Lively; cousins, brother-in-law, and dear friends, throughout Georgia and Florida. John was born in Orlando, Fla and attended Ocala High School, St. Leo College, and the University of Florida. John worked as a civil engineer and became Director of Pre-Construction for the Ga DOT. John was a member of St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church, in Lilburn, Ga, and St. Hubert of the Forest Mission Catholic Church, in Astor, Fla. John was a veteran, having served in Vietnam. John enjoyed fishing, bird watching, reading, watching soccer and football on TV, computers, and spending time with his family and friends. Flowers will be accepted or you can make a contribution, in John's memory, to St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church at 5373 Wydella Rd. Lilburn, Ga 30047,
www.ststephenthemartyr.info.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
September 20, 2020
Kristina, Mark and John,
It’s been a long time since I have seen you all. Your dad, mom and grandparents were dear friends and neighbors of my family (Henri and Genevieve Peltot).
I am so sorry to hear of your dads passing. May he Rest In Peace with your sweet mom.
With deepest sympathy.
Chantal Peltot Dunning
Philip (Bo) Peltot
Chantal Dunning
Friend
