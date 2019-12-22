|
|
JOY, HUGH CARROLL
Hugh Carroll Joy, 86, passed away on December 11, 2019 in Ocala, Florida. He was born in Franklin, Maine on June 9, 1933. After high school, he served during the Korean War at which time he shared correspondence with Lorraine Lapinski whom he met at a USO dance. After his return, he settled down with her to begin a life and a family in South River, New Jersey. After almost 25 years in New Jersey, they set out for a new adventure in Las Vegas, Nevada where he worked as an electrician for the city of Las Vegas. Upon retirement, they moved to Ocala, Florida to be near family.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Lorraine Joy; daughter, Cheryl Hawk (Bruce); and son, Robert Joy; grandchildren, Devon Connell(Michael) and Dillon Hawk; great grandchildren, Eliza and Tripp Connell; and his four legged son, Buddy.
Interment will be held at a later date at the The Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019