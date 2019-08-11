|
CHURCH, HUGH N.
Rainbow Springs - Hugh Church, a long-time resident of Rainbow Springs, died peacefully on Sunday, August 5, 2019 at Legacy House in Ocala, following a short illness. Born in 1925 in Toronto, Ontario (Canada), Hugh married his wife, Yolande, in 1949, and they settled in Toronto. In 1967, they were transferred to Miami, Florida with Exxon Corporation, with their three children.
Following Hugh's retirement in 1984, they moved to a home in Rainbow Springs, where they enjoyed many more wonderful years together. Yolande died in 2011, and Hugh carried on, happily independent, in a smaller home they purchased later, until just recently. Hugh loved his gardens and cars, making a ridiculous putt on the golf course, a lively cocktail party, and a glass of bourbon watching a good college football game. He was a power-walker before there was such a thing. He also loved taking care of those close to him and supporting his local church doing whatever was needed. Lord, if you need something done, ask my dad. He lived for the warm relationships he had with his many friends, and especially for the love of his family, who brought him great joy and comfort his entire life.
He is survived by his sister, Jacquelyn Mulders of Victoria, B.C.; daughters, Suanne St. Charles of Boston, MA., Carolyn Morton (Rob) of Whitby, ON.; son, John Church (Terri) of Denver, CO; his grandchildren, Christy Morton Bhatnagar (Brandon), Shannon Morton Zednicek (Will), R. Travis Morton (Eve), Dylan MacLachlan Church, and Davis Anderson Church (Ashley); his great-grandchildren include Anika (12), Sam (9), Lucy and Talia (6) Bhatnagar, and Finn Zednicek (2).
A memorial service will be held at Dunnellon Presbyterian Church on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 2:00 PM, with a reception to follow in the church fellowship center. A celebration of Hugh's life will follow at a later date, in Whitby, Ontario. Roberts Funeral Home, Dunnellon has been entrusted with the arrangements. Feel free to visit www.robertsofdunnellon.com to log any memories of Hugh you'd like to share. In lieu of flowers, donations to Legacy House 9505 SW 110th St., Ocala (www.hospiceofmarion.com) would be gratefully accepted by the family.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019