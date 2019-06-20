|
PATTERSON, ICY V.
Icy V. Patterson, 48, of Reddick, Florida.
Icy leaves to celebrate her memory her parents, Willie Patterson (Melody) and Lillie Washington (Lorenzo); her two children, Mishe'la Kinney and Zhyon Davis; one grand-child, Logan Kinney; four brothers, Robert Lee Watts, Jr., Dawaun Patterson, Lorenzo Washington III, and Bryon Louse; one sister, DaRhonda Patterson; husband, Glenn Davis.
Service of Love will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at The Reddick Church of God (15670 NW Gainesville Rd. Reddick, Florida 32686) at 1:00 pm. Viewing will be one-hour prior to service. Services of Excellence will be under the direction of D. Williams Mortuary Services, LLC (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, Florida 32608). Floral Arrangements will be accepted at D. Williams Mortuary on Friday, June 21, 2019 between the hours of 10 am - 5 pm.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from June 20 to June 21, 2019