Ida Lee Proctor
Pedro - Ida Lee Proctor, 83, passed away November 24, 2020. She was born February 7, 1937 in Iron City, GA to the late Willie T. Williams and Jewell Barr Williams. She loved to fish and spent many summers in Key West and Steinhatchee.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws, Sidney and Violet Proctor; son, Richard "Ricky" Proctor and brother Thomas J. Williams.
She is survived by her devoted husband for 67 years, Arthur G. "Mr. Art" Proctor; two sons, Guy E. Proctor, of Ocala and Arthur "Alan" Proctor (Kathy), of Jonesboro, AK; goddaughter, Jenny Elisa Dias; two granddaughters, Darby Proctor and Caitlin Proctor, of Arkansas; two great-grandchildren, Hali and Tristan. She loved her family very dearly and will be missed by all who knew her.
She will be laid to rest in Pine Level Cemetery, Pedro, FL. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Countryside Funeral Home
9185 NE Jacksonville Road
Anthony, FL 32617
352-620-2006
