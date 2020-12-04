Ida Lee Proctor

Pedro - Ida Lee Proctor, 83, passed away November 24, 2020. She was born February 7, 1937 in Iron City, GA to the late Willie T. Williams and Jewell Barr Williams. She loved to fish and spent many summers in Key West and Steinhatchee.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws, Sidney and Violet Proctor; son, Richard "Ricky" Proctor and brother Thomas J. Williams.

She is survived by her devoted husband for 67 years, Arthur G. "Mr. Art" Proctor; two sons, Guy E. Proctor, of Ocala and Arthur "Alan" Proctor (Kathy), of Jonesboro, AK; goddaughter, Jenny Elisa Dias; two granddaughters, Darby Proctor and Caitlin Proctor, of Arkansas; two great-grandchildren, Hali and Tristan. She loved her family very dearly and will be missed by all who knew her.

She will be laid to rest in Pine Level Cemetery, Pedro, FL. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store