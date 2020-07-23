1/1
IDA R. ANDERSON
Mrs. Ida R. Anderson, 89, of Dunnellon, Florida passed away on July 19, 2020.
Mrs. Anderson is survived by three sons, Ray (Valorie) Anderson of Houston, TX, Jimmy Anderson of Houston, TX, and Jeff Jelks (Sharon) of Morriston, FL; two daughters, Deloris (Dennis) Williams of Dunnellon, FL and Patricia (Gregory) Pitts of Vero Beach, FL; 10 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.
Services will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, 1pm at North Oak B.C., 9324 N. Elkam Blvd., Citrus Springs, FL. Interment will follow in the Dunnellon Community Cemetery, Dunnellon, FL. Public viewing will be held Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Union M.B.C, 19976 SW 110TH Place Dunnellon, FL from 5-7pm. Services are under the Professional Care of Carnegie Funeral Home, 217 SE 4th Ave, Chiefland, FL. (352)493-1857
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Union M.B.C
JUL
25
Service
01:00 PM
North Oak B.C.
Funeral services provided by
Carnegie Funeral Home
217 S.E. 4th Ave.
Chiefland, FL 32626
352-493-1857
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
I will miss her beautiful personality she always displayed to me. R. I. P. Ms. Ida.
Curley & Anita Williams
Friend
July 23, 2020
