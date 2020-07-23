ANDERSON, IDA R.

Mrs. Ida R. Anderson, 89, of Dunnellon, Florida passed away on July 19, 2020.

Mrs. Anderson is survived by three sons, Ray (Valorie) Anderson of Houston, TX, Jimmy Anderson of Houston, TX, and Jeff Jelks (Sharon) of Morriston, FL; two daughters, Deloris (Dennis) Williams of Dunnellon, FL and Patricia (Gregory) Pitts of Vero Beach, FL; 10 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.

Services will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, 1pm at North Oak B.C., 9324 N. Elkam Blvd., Citrus Springs, FL. Interment will follow in the Dunnellon Community Cemetery, Dunnellon, FL. Public viewing will be held Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Union M.B.C, 19976 SW 110TH Place Dunnellon, FL from 5-7pm. Services are under the Professional Care of Carnegie Funeral Home, 217 SE 4th Ave, Chiefland, FL. (352)493-1857

'Providing Everlasting

Memories and Love'



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store