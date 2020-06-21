IRENE STRATTON TURNER
TURNER, IRENE STRATTON
It is with great sadness that the family of Irene Stratton Turner announce her sudden passing on Monday June 15, 2020. Irene was born in Ocala, Florida and was a lifelong resident of Marion County. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Ocala. She was devoted to her parents. She was lovingly nicknamed 'Honeybee' by her father and was known by the nickname throughout her life. She championed and adored her three older brothers. She enjoyed being with her family and many friends.
Irene graduated from Forest High School in 1974 and attended the University of South Florida in Tampa where she was a member of Tri Delta sorority. She had long and successful careers in the retail banking industry as well as the retail clothing industry. A tireless volunteer, she gave countless hours to many charitable events and was known to be generous in giving her time and organizational skills to many worthy community causes.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leslie C. Turner, Sr. and Rita Metz Turner; and by her beloved nephew, Travis Turner.
She is survived by her brothers, Leslie C. Turner, Jr., George M. Turner and wife, Patti, Tony N. Turner and wife, Valerie; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will be having a celebration of life service on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Highland Memorial Park. All family and friends are welcome to celebrate Irene's life. Please visit and sign the family guest book at hiers-baxley.com. Arrangements by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 352-629-7171.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
