Micanopy - Irene Yawn, 94, passed away July 8, 2020. She was born September 11, 1925, in Hastings, Florida, to the late Clyde Jones and Lola Mixson Jones. She was a homemaker and married her sweetheart, Otis Yawn, when she was fourteen.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Otis Yawn.

She is survived by her sons, Wayne Yawn, Sr. (Annette), W. Lamar Yawn (Shirley), James Yawn (Dianne); daughter, Nancy Veteto (Rick); nine grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and 11 great great-grandchildren.

Graveside service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery, Shiloh, Florida with Pastor Jerry Philman officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.



