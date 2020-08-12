1/1
IRENE YAWN
YAWN, IRENE
Micanopy - Irene Yawn, 94, passed away July 8, 2020. She was born September 11, 1925, in Hastings, Florida, to the late Clyde Jones and Lola Mixson Jones. She was a homemaker and married her sweetheart, Otis Yawn, when she was fourteen.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Otis Yawn.
She is survived by her sons, Wayne Yawn, Sr. (Annette), W. Lamar Yawn (Shirley), James Yawn (Dianne); daughter, Nancy Veteto (Rick); nine grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and 11 great great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery, Shiloh, Florida with Pastor Jerry Philman officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
