TURNER, IRIS KNOBLOCK
Iris Knoblock Turner, age 100, died November 25, 2019.
She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, John E. (Jack) Turner; and her daughter, Jacquelyn (Ross).
She is survived by two grandsons, Jonathan Turner (Kristen) of Memphis and Kevin Turner (Kathy) of Charlotte, as well as four great grandchildren, Sarah, Alex, Cole and Natalie.
A native of Ocala, Florida, she lived in Tallahassee from 1951 until 2009, when she moved to Memphis to be closer to family. She was a charter member of Tallahassee's John Wesley United Methodist Church where she served in many capacities. Iris retired from Florida State University in 1977 and volunteered for many years at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital and with the Meals on Wheels program.
Iris was an amazing lady who deeply loved her family and friends. She was a fantastic conversationalist and lived to be 100 because she took wonderful care of herself and never thought of herself as elderly. She was a curious as a cat, and while at doctor checkups or businesses, was known to poke her head into every room or office she passed to check out the activities within each. While shopping for her 100th birthday party dress, she commented that she would never wear certain outfits, as they looked like, 'something a little old lady would wear.' She excitedly celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends at her favorite steakhouse, with a glass of wine in hand. She was extremely competitive, and was known to play a mean game of Words with Friends on her iPad. On the very rare occasion that she lost a round, she immediately suspected her opponent of cheating. She was an incredible mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and her spunky spirited self will truly be missed.
A private family graveside service will be held at Culley's MeadowWood Memorial Park.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020