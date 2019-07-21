Home

IRIS SABO

IRIS SABO Obituary
SABO, IRIS
Iris G. Sabo, 95, of Ocala passed away on July 18, 2019. Iris was born in Belfast, Ireland. She was a homemaker, wife of 68 years to the late William Sabo, and mother of two daughters; Margaret Canganelli and Kathleen Schildknecht.
She was predeceased by her brother James Gibson, sister Kathleen Mitchell, and sons in law Emilio Canganelli and James Schildknecht.
Other survivors include her grandchildren; Jodi (Wesley) Reid, William (Amy) Canganelli, Cathy (Andy) Blake, and James (Tara) Schildknecht, great grandchildren; Graham, Justin, Blake, Caitlin, Alexander, Ashlynn, and Vance, and sister Phenny Taylor. Iris cherished her family.
Arrangements are being handled by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services Ocala, FL (352)-629-7171. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.hiers-baxley.com.
