Sellers Funeral Home
440 Sw Broadway St
Ocala, FL 34475
(352) 620-8881
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Sellers Funeral Home
440 Sw Broadway St
Ocala, FL 34475
IRIS VIRGINIA SMITH

IRIS VIRGINIA SMITH Obituary
SMITH, IRIS VIRGINIA
Iris Virginia Smith, 71, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Ocala Health and Rehabilitation Center, surrounded by her family. Iris was a faithful member of the Jehovah's Witnesses, attending the Southwest Congregation unit her health no longer allowed. Iris was a graduate of the 1966 class of Howard High School. She continued her education by graduating from Webster College with a degree in Business Administration.
She is survived by her brothers, Leonard Smith, Long Beach, CA, Bernard (Mary) Taylor, Ocala, FL, Benny (Frankie) Woods, Jacksonville, FL; sisters, Marie Fields, Citra, FL, Minnie Taylor, Joyce (Jamie) Curry, Ocala, FL, Vivian Taylor, Anthony, FL, Linda (Richard) Miller, Maryville, TN; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Life Celebration for Iris will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019, 11am at Sellers Funeral Home Chapel, 440 S.W. Broadway St. Ocala, FL 34475.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
