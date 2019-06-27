COUNTS, IVENE CASH

Ivene Cash Counts, 77, of Ocala, FL, went to her heavenly home on June 14, 2019 in Chattanooga, Tennessee with her loving family by her side.

She was born on July 7, 1941 in Leesburg, FL to the late Marilee and H C Cash. Ivene moved to Ocala, FL where she graduated from Forest High School and became a bookkeeper. She and Rodney Counts of Ocala, FL were married for 59 wonderful years. Ivene never met a stranger and loved all. Mom/Mama/Namaw loved animals, Word Seek Find puzzles, playing cards, watching Nascar Racing, traveling and above all to spend time with her family and friends. She will be forever remembered and loved as a very devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Those left to cherish her memory are husband, Rodney Counts; son, Rodney Counts II of Ocala, FL; daughter, Selina (Jeff) Shelton of Stanfield, NC; two grandchildren, Jake Shelton of Atlanta, GA and Alisha Shelton of Boone, NC; and brother, Randy Cash of Ocala, FL.

A celebration of life service will be held at Baldwin Brothers A Funeral & Cremation Society, 954 E. Silver Springs Blvd #200 in Ocala, FL on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 1 pm, by the Rev. Mike Patton. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Marion County.