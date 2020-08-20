HODGES, IZELLA MAE

Izella Mae Hodges, 97, of Ocala passed away August 17, 2020 at her home with family at her side. Izella was born December 6, 1922 in Kentucky to Oliver and Nell Kottmeyer. She was a Kentucky girl her whole life - she was born there, raised there, she met her husband there, and she raised a family there. Kentucky was always home to her. She went by quite a few names in life - to her friends, she was Red. To her kids, grandkids - she was 'Mamaw.' Regardless of what you called her, she was loved.

Born and raised a Baptist, she lived a good life helping others and doing what you can for those who needed help - and she did it with a smile. She had a wonderful smile, a beautiful and loving personality, always giving. Everyone who met her was fortunate to meet her. She was the best.

She is preceded in death by the love of her life, her dear husband of 62 years, Charlie Hodges. She is also preceded in death by her daughter, Sandra Elizabeth Rastelli.

She is survived by her son, Randy (Margie) Charles Hodges; and her daughter, Sylvia Denise Thompson. She is further survived her grandchildren, Tammy Kyser, Clay Robinson, Randy (Carrie Beth) Hodges Jr., Mark (Rhiannon) Hodges, Martha (Jeff) Lovvorn; six great-grandchildren; and a son-in-law, Mike Rastelli. She is also survived by too many friends to count.

A Graveside Service will be held at 10am on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens; 5740 S. Pine Ave, Ocala FL 34480. In lieu of flowers, donations may be considered to Kindred Hospice.



