TOWNLEY, JR., J. O. 'TORO'
J. O. 'Toro' Townley, Jr., 60, of Candler passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Advent Health of Ocala in Ocala. Toro was a native of Madison, West Virginia and moved to this area in 1962. He was the President and CEO of Townley Manufacturing and Townley Foundry where he had the pleasure of serving alongside over 300 dedicated employees.
Survivors include his wife, Pamela; sons, John, Josh, J.O. 'Beau', Eric Knight; daughters, Tori (Steven) Dudley, Adriane 'Amy' (Wes Spradley) Knight; grandchildren, Courtney Randle, Hayli Townley, James Boatwright, Brody Spradley, Everleigh Spradley, Westyn Spradley, Eric 'Cash' Knight; sisters, Sarah (Ed) Dean, Sandra (Ed) Ingram, Leona Owen; brother, Parnell (Beverly) Townley and his aunt Frances Justice.
He was preceded in death by his parents, J.O. 'Jake,' and Helen Townley; and his brother, Tim Townley.
A service will be held at 10am on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Meadowbrook Church, 4741 SW 20th Street, Ocala, FL, 34474. A visitation will be held from 5-7pm on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Ocala. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shores Assembly of God, 206 Midway Road, Ocala, FL. Online condolences may be sent at www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019