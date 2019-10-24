|
|
SLONE, JACK ALLEN
Jack Allen Slone, 68, of Summerfield passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at his residence in Summerfield. Jack was born in Peoria, Illinois and was a longtime resident of this area. He was a heavy equipment operator for 40 years. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and a fan of the Seminoles.
Survivors include his children, Kevin Slone and Dawn Henke; stepmother, Maxine Slone; sisters, Marsha Brown, Karen Scott; brother, Allen Slone; and five grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eldon Slone and Anita Galloway.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 2-4pm at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Belleview, 5946 SE Robinson Rd. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Marion County, PO Box 4860, Ocala, FL 34470. Online condolences may be sent at www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019