EASTER, JACK E.
Jack E. Easter, 70, of Woodlawn, VA, formerly of Silver Springs, FL, passed away February 24, 2020. He was born in Fancy Gap, VA, Jack was a US Army Veteran of Vietnam, a retired general manager and a member of Sky View Baptist Church. He was a member of the VFW, Moose Lodge and was also a Mason. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf and was a former VFW #1115 Post Commander.
He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Sheila; daughters, Donna (Bill) Blaes and Misty (Rob) Mizzoni of Ocala; grandchildren, Bill Blaes, Jr., Shelby Blaes, Isabella Mizzoni and Jack Mizzoni; mother, Annie Ruth Easter of Satsuma, FL; siblings, Eugene Easter of Laurel Fork, VA, Don Easter of Fancy Gap, VA, Larry Easter of Dunnellon, FL, Perry Easter of Hillsville, VA, Bill Easter of Satsuma, FL and Sandra McCartha of Margate, FL.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bernard L. Easter.
Visitation will be held at Vaughan, Guynn and McCrady, Funeral Home of Hillsville, VA on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 10-11AM with funeral services at 11AM. Interment will follow at Webb-Sky View Cemetery, Fancy Gap, VA. Arrangements by Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations, Ocala, FL 352-236-7813.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020