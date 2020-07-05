JACK FARLEY

FARLEY, JACKJack Farley, 91, of Ocala, Florida, passed away on June 27, 2020, at his home in Ocala, surrounded by his large, loving family. Jack was born in Burdine, Kentucky to Maudie Bell and Curtis Farley on March 28, 1929. Jack enlisted in the Army in 1946 and served until March 1973, serving through WWII, Korea and Vietnam, retiring as a Sergeant First Class. During his service, he was awarded a Purple Heart and Bronze Star. Jack met his wife, Mary Tanquary, while she also was serving in the Army in Germany in 1951. They were married February 16, 1952 and remained married until his death, 68 years later. Together they raised seven children, all but one of whom served in the military. Jack was extremely proud of the fact that his immediate family had over 100 years of military service. Jack was an avid golfer and a member of the Ocala Municipal Golf Course for many years. At his prime, he had a six handicap, and he's had five hole-in-ones. His most recent hole-in-one was at the age of 85.Jack is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Cathy Leeflang, Janice (Tom) Dippel, Linda (Richard) Roney, Karen Farley (Larry Bradbury), Jackie (Paul) Faulkingham, Gerard (Bud) (Eileen) Farley, Doug (Lisa) Farley; grandchildren, Kelly Shannon (Eric Moose), Paul (Jamie) Stewart, Chris (Katie) Shannon, Brad (Christine) Johnson, Brendon (Jessica) Farley, Jenny (Josh) Boyce, Patrick Johnson, Matthew Farley, Rachel Farley, Kaeli (Ben) Bullock, Abigail Farley, Demi Tolomeo, Curtis (Heather) Farley, Clay Farley; great-grandchildren, Hunter Stewart, Abigail McCarthy, Benjamin Johnson, Levi Shannon, Curtis Farley, Lily Farley, Macy Farley, Ian Farley; sister, Judy (Carles) Sizemore; brothers, James (Joyce) Farley, Joe (Barb) Farley; and many nieces and nephews.Jack is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Wanda (Clyde) Wright, Sarah (Virgil) Sweeney; and grandson, Michael Dippel.Jack made the difficult decision to stop dialysis after five years. This gave him and his family the opportunity to memorialize his life while he was still around to enjoy it. And anyone who knows Jack, knows how much he loved a party with his family. The last two weeks of his life were spent with many, many of his family members, reminiscing and saying good-bye.Consequently, there won't be a funeral or memorial service. Rather, at some point in the future, he will be interred at Bushnell National Cemetery with full military honors. Please sign the online guestbook at