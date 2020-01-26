Home

Countryside Funeral Home
9185 NE Jacksonville Road
Anthony, FL 32617
352-620-2006
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ocala - Jack Jackson, 83, passed away on January 23, 2020 in Ocala, FL. He was born on July 27, 1936 in Dodge County, Georgia to James and Lila Jackson.
He is preceded by his parents, James and Lila Jackson.
He is survived by his loving wife, Nellie Jackson; brother, Jimmy Jackson (Allene); sister, Judy Gussler (Ray); sisters-in-law, Martha Richardson and Myra Smith; several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m., on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, Highland Memorial Park, Ocala, Fl. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
