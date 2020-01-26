|
|
JACKSON, JACK
Ocala - Jack Jackson, 83, passed away on January 23, 2020 in Ocala, FL. He was born on July 27, 1936 in Dodge County, Georgia to James and Lila Jackson.
He is preceded by his parents, James and Lila Jackson.
He is survived by his loving wife, Nellie Jackson; brother, Jimmy Jackson (Allene); sister, Judy Gussler (Ray); sisters-in-law, Martha Richardson and Myra Smith; several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m., on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, Highland Memorial Park, Ocala, Fl. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020