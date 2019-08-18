|
LENOX, JR., JACK
Jack Lenox, Jr. was born February 20, 1922 in Enid, Oklahoma. He passed away August 14, 2019 in Shreveport, Louisiana. In WWII, he flew 51 combat missions over Europe where he became a P-38 Ace. He was awarded the Silver Star in 1944, and the Congressional Gold Medal in 2015. After 25 years, he retired as a Lt. Colonel from the Air Force, and went on to work for 17 years at the Kennedy Space Center during the Apollo and Skylab programs. He was a member of the American Fighter Aces Assn., Order of Daedalians, Air Force Assn., and the Military Officers Assn.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Barbara Lenox; his son, Douglas Lenox; and daughter, Michelle Bornstein.
Surviving him are his son, Jack Lenox III; and his sisters, Virginia Seeley and Bobbi Hallmark. He has five grandchildren, Jack Lenox IV, Meshell Hinton, Justin Walker, Trevor Walker, and Laney Lenox.
A memorial service will be held at 11am, August 23, 2019, at the Baldwin Brothers Funeral & Cremation Society located in The Villages, Florida. Following at 12:30pm, there will be an honor guard service at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite Veterans charity.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019