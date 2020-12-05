1/1
Jackie Crosby
Jackie Crosby
Jackie Healy Crosby, 58, died on Friday, December 4, 2020 in Lecanto, FL. She is preceded in death by her son Robert Crosby, parents John and Dorothy Healy, and Sister Judy Pyle.
She was survived by her loving husband Billy "Lee" Crosby and son Cody Crosby, Grandson Ryan Crosby, and Step son Billy Crosby; her sisters Mary (Dave) Hacker, Debra (John) Hawkins, Connie (Frank) York, Dorothy (Paul) Stolicker, and her brother John (Aurie) Healy, as well as many nieces and nephews she adored.
Jackie had been well known throughout the Dunnellon community for many years having participated in many of the Rainbow pageants, honored as homecoming queen, and worked on school newspaper that gave her many opportunities to meet people of all ages, business' and groups she called friends. Many of them lasting her lifetime that her family extends their appreciation to.
Expressions of sympathy can be left for the family online at robertsofdunnellon.com
Arrangements are under the care of Roberts Funeral Home of Dunnellon



Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home And Crematory Of Dunnellon Inc
19939 E Pennsylvania Ave
Dunnellon, FL 34432
(352) 489-2429
