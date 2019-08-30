|
GOMILLION,
JACKIE DARLENE
Ocala - Jackie Darlene Gomillion, 61, passed away August 23, 2019 at home, after a long hard fight with cancer for three years. She was born May 21, 1958, in Savannah, GA, to John LeRoy Derr and Ima Jean Warrnock Derr. She moved here from Savannah and has resided in Ocala most all her life. She owned and operated Saddle Rack Cafe in Anthony with her husband, Danny, and daughter, Danielle, for many years.
She is survived by her husband, Danny Gomillion; son, John Lycan (Stefani Warden); daughter, Danielle Skinner (Bryant); brother, John Derr, Jr. (Jean); and four grandchildren, Savannah, Hailey, Kyndal, and Alyssa.
A Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL, with Reverend Samuel W. Clements officiating.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019