DUDLEY, JACKSON C. II
Jackson Dudley, age 69, of Ocala, FL died peacefully on October 20, 2019 after a noble battle against progressive supranuclear palsy. Born in Evansville, IN, he moved to Ocala from Stillwater, OK in 1970. Jack served in the US National Guard, was a member of Grace Christian Family Church of Ocala, Florida Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Assoc, and the Elks. Jackwas the son of the late Jackson C. Dudley who co-owned Florida's first Kentucky Derby winner, Needles, along with Bonnie M. Heath, and was a skilled and accomplished horse trainer. He was also a leather smith, making gorgeous custom leather saddles and other leather items.
Jack played professional golf for several years, was on the Florida Senior Tour and was a member of the USGA. He was well known for his amazing golf game and helping others learn to golf, and particularly fitting their clubs. Jack was a kindhearted, level spirited individual, and a dreamer. He was always working on the next great invention. His solid, steadfast, kind demeanor, and welcoming smile will be missed by all.
Survivors include his wife, Kathie Rossi Dudley; loving daughters, Jessica Dudley and Jackie Jo Ramputi (husband, Greg Ramputi Jr); two grandsons, Jackson and Dylan Ramputi; and a sister, Donna Harrison, of Stillwater, OK.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 4PM. Ocala Golf Club, 3130 East Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala, Fl 34470. Golfers, please bring a club to 'hit one' for Jack.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019