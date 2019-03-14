|
|
STEWART,
JACQUELINE DIANE, 52
Jacqueline Diane Stewart was born on July 22, 1966 to the late Richard Pierson and Mary Washington in Ocala, Florida. She received her form education through the Marion county Public School System, Vanguard High School.
Jacqueline was a member of Saint City Church of God in Ocala, Florida. She was the owner and caregiver of Beautiful Living Group Home.
She leaves to cherish her memories, husband, Lawrence Stewart; two daughters, Kimberly Brown and Titanna McGill; three sons, James Moore, Kelvin Gaines, and Arthur Hill; four sisters; two brothers; six grandchildren, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives, church family, and
sorrowing acquaintances.
Public viewing will be Friday, March 15, 2019 at Summers Funeral Home, 2238 NW 10th St, Ocala, Fl from 2PM until 4PM. Wake Service will be Friday, March 15, 2019 at Saint City Church of GOD, 1926 West Silver Springs Blvd,
Ocala, Fl 34474 from 5PM til 7PM. Funeral Services for Mrs. Jacqueline Stewart will be on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11AM at Mt. Moriah
Missionary Baptist Church, 55 SW 3rd Street, Ocala, FL 34475.
Condolences can be signed at Summersfh.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019