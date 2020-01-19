|
MARCOTTE,
JACQUELINE GLADYS
Jacqueline Gladys Marcotte, 90, of Ocala passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019. Jacqueline was a native of Norfolk, VA and has lived in Ocala for many years. Educated in the Baltimore area, Jacqueline retired as the town Tax Collector for Longmeadow, Massachusetts. She was also an active member in many local civic and social organizations in the area. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Spoerer and second husband, Russell Joseph Marcotte, and her brother, Lewis Bernard Chitty. She is survived by her son, John Louis Spoerer and step children, Jerome and Jessica Marcotte. A memorial service will be held at Ocala West United Methodist Church, 9330 SW 105th Street, Ocala, FL on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 beginning at 10:00am. Inurnment will follow at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. Online condolences may be sent at
www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020