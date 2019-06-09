|
|
NEGRON, JAIME
In loving memory of Jaime Negron, a person with an outstanding soul and a genuinely kind heart. March 20, 1966- June 5, 2019.
Jaime is survived by his parents, Geremias and Carmen Negron; sisters, Carmen, Janet, and Isabel; nephews and nieces, Jerry, Jamel Erika, Cole, Shawny, Tyler, and Elias; brother-in-laws, Earl, Jeff, and Scott. Jaime was loved by many, both family and friends.
His fun loving and comedic personality will be remembered. It will never be the same without him. However, he will always be in our hearts.
Services in his honor will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 3pm, a gathering is from 1-3pm. At Roberts Funeral Home, 6241 SW SR-200 Ocala, Florida, 34476.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from June 9 to June 10, 2019