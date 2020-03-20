|
|
SIMS, JAKE
Alpha March 6, 1943 ~
Omega March 16, 2020
J. Z. (Jake) Sims Jr., was born on March 6,1943 to the late J.Z. and Emma Jones Sims
in Marianna, Florida.
He received his formal education in the Marion County Public School System, in Ocala, Florida and obtained his High School Diploma. Upon graduation, he enlisted in The
United States Army, serving during the Vietnam War and received a Purple Heart Award. J.Z. (Jake) was honorably discharged.
J. Z. (Jake) returned to the states and became a Professional Farmer and Owner of
Haymaker Farm for over 20 years. During his leisure time, he enjoyed fishing and hunting.
He leaves to cherish his wonderful memories: Sons, Marvin Busby(Shant'e), Rev. Jason Sims {Jeanira), Cedric Sims {Laquanda), Eric Tarver, Daughters, Nakeyma Colquitt
Sims, LaTrisha Sims, Emma Sims, Adjahnae Piner
(Michael) all of Ocala, FL; brother, Herman Sims Sr., Atlanta, GA; Curtis Sims (Janice) Mascotte,FL; sisters, Vivian
Simpson, Ocala, FL; Johnnie Mae Allen, New York, NY; Linda Baker, Orlando,FL; 21
grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren and a host of sorrowing nephews, nieces,
cousins and friends.
Mr. Sims will be laid to rest at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida on
March 23, 2020.
Professional arrangements are entrusted to Hadley-Brown Funeral Home, 127 NW 20th Street, Ocala, Florida 34475 (352) 620-0573.
'Providing Unparalleled
Service and Compassion'
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020