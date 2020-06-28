SMITH, JAMES A.

James A. Smith, of Silver Springs, FL passed away peacefully on June 5, 2020, one week after his 90th birthday. Jim was born in McKeesport, PA on May 20, 1930.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul J. and Ethel A. Smith; and his sister, Betty Snyder.

Jim married Dolores on October 18, 1952 following his four year commitment to the United States Army. Jim was Honorably Discharged from the Army as Sgt. 1st Class.

Jim is survived by his wife, Dolores J. Smith; sons, James M. Smith, Thomas A. Smith (Kristen), and Stevan P. Smith (Evelyn); seven grandchildren, Michael Smith (Jenna), Brian Smith (Ashleigh), Abby Fischer, Molly Smith-Gardner, Christopher Labuda, Sara Smith, Ian Smith; and great-grandchild Audrey E. Fischer.

Arrangements have been made to Honor Jim's life at the Bushnell National Cemetery with full Military Honors at 11AM on Monday, July 13th, 2020. A Remembrance gathering of family and friends will follow the Ceremony. In lieu of flowers please donate to 'Folds of Honor.'



