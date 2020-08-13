ANDERSON, SR.,

JAMES RUTHUS

Ocala - Deacon James (RC) Ruthus Anderson, Sr., age 90, transition to be with his heavenly on August 3, 2020 at Ocala Regional Medical Center. Mr. Anderson was a graduate from Lincoln High School. He received an undergraduate degree from Florida Mechanical University (BS), continuing his studies at Nova University earning a Master of Science. Mr. Anderson served on the Deacon Board and as Superintendent of Sunday school at New Covenant MBC. He served in the Armed Forces of the United States of America (Army), member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and the Florida State Apprenticeship Council.

He leaves to cherish is precious memories children, Lacrecha Anderson-Thomas, Ocala, Fl, Andrea Anderson-Burgess (Isaac), Carson, CA, James Anderson, Jr., (Charmaine), Quentin Anderson (Reeshemha) all of Ocala, Fl; 14 grandchildren; God-son, Corey Mosley; brother, Robert Carr; aunt, Francis Davis; uncle, Sammy Harris.

Preceded him in death a loving wife, Aretha F. Anderson.

A celebration of life for Deacon James R. Anderson will be held 10:00AM on Friday, August 14, 2020 at New St. John Missionary Baptist Church, Dr. T.L. Brooks, pastor. Rev. Stanley Jacobs will be officiating. Deacon Anderson will lie in repose on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 1:00PM-3:30PM at Hadley-Brown Funeral Home. Visitation will following from 4:00PM-6:00PM at New St. John MBC with Memorial Rites by Omega Psi Phi Fraternity at 7:11PM. Professional Services are entrusted to Hadley-Brown Funeral Home.

'Providing Unparalleled

Service and Compassion'



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store