JAMES "JB" BELLAMY
1949 - 2020
BELLAMY, JAMES 'JB', 71
Deacon James Burden Bellamy, affectionally known as 'J.B.' was Born on April 26, 1949 in Orlando, FloriHe attended Phyllis Wheatlyn Elementary School. He Graduated from Hungerford High School in Eatonville, Florida. In 2007, he joined Greater New Bethal M.B. Church in Flemington, Florida and later he was ordained as a Deacon. He Later worked Various Jobs. In his later years he became an entrepreneur; of 'All About Landscaping' and 'Green Man.'
He leaves to cherish in memory his wife of 17 years, Jeanette Gordon Bellamy; three sons, Cornelius James Bellamy (Sateria), Antonio Bellamy, and Daryl White; three daughters, Jameca Bellamy, Tonya Lane and Santonya Jackson; one stepson, Maurice White; three step daughters, Latrenda Edwards; Shavonne Edwards and LaShaurne Houseal; 25 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; one sister, Deborah Bellamy Stafford; three foster sisters, Linda Woods and Barbara Jackson, and Marilyn English; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins, church family, clients, and friends.
Public viewing on Thursday August 6, 2020 from 1:00pm until 5:00pm at Summers Funeral Home. 2238 NW 10th Street. Ocala, FL 34475. A Celebration of Life for Mr. James Bellamy, will be held at Summers Funeral Home Chapel, on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 1:00pm.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
