COOK, JAMES CAIRNS
James Cairns Cook, of Dearborn, Michigan, born on December 8, 1942 in Detroit, Michigan, to the late Gertrude and James Cook, passed away at age 76 on June 12, 2019 in Ocala, Florida. He graduated from Michigan State University where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. James served in the Marine Corps from 1967-1971 and served in the Vietnam War. He was in the Medical Sales industry until retiring in 1997 and was a Sales Associate at Foxfire Realty until retiring in 2018. James was the loving husband of Dee-Ellen Cook.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Susan Kane.
James is survived by his daughter, Suzette Parker; stepdaughters, Molly Pitts and Paulette Schramkowski; brothers, Thomas and John Cook; grandchildren, AJ Parker, Roger Nix, Jean Machulis, Gabrielle Haiderer, Casey Parker, and Brandon Parker; and great-grandchildren, Kayla and Wesley.
The memorial service will be held on July 3, 2019 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church at 10am. James will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery on a date TBD.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from June 30 to July 1, 2019