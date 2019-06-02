|
|
SCHRECKENGOST, SR., JAMES CALVIN
James Calvin Schreckengost, Sr., 83, formerly of Allegany, New York, died May 23, 2019 at Legacy House hospice in Ocala following a lengthy illness. Jim married Patricia Dye on February 6, 1965, at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Olean, New York, where he was a vestryman, junior warden and senior warden. He was a member of Christ the King Anglican Church in Ocala.
Jim was a graduate of Olean, New York, High School and the University of Cincinnati. He was a mechanical engineer with Dresser-Rand and traveled the world.
Jim is survived by his wife, Pat, of Ocala; son, James, Jr. (Leigh), of Columbia, North Carolina; daughter, Jill (Robert) Sherman, of Fruitland Park; son, Jeffrey (Lisa), of Pittsburgh; grandchildren, William Schreckengost and Gregory and Molly Sherman; sister, Delores (the late James) Cross, of Cuba, New York; sister-in-law, Margery (Robert) MacKendrick, of Milford, Connecticut; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. Please send memorial contributions to: St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 109 S. Barry St., Olean, NY 14760.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from June 2 to June 3, 2019