SCHULTHEIS,

JAMES EDWARD

It is with great sorrow and a heavy heart that the family of James Edward Schultheis

announces his sudden passing on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the age of 86 in Ocala FL.

James was born on June 19, 1933 in Wireton PA, to the late George E. and Zula Z. Schultheis.

He served in the US Army from May 21, 1953 to May 17, 1955. In 1951, James started an apprenticeship as an electrician with IBEW Local 712 in Beaver, PA. In 1957, he married Lois Matthews of Clayton NY, and settled in New Sewickley Township, PA. He retired in

1988 as an Inside Journeyman Wireman Electrician and moved to Ocala.

James was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Lois; and his brothers, Donald of Florida, and William of Louisiana. He is survived by daughters, Janice Eastmond of Idaho, Debra Weakley of Florida, Diane Dilov-Schultheis of Florida; grandchildren, Christopher, James, Asen, David, Clinton, Danielle; great grandchildren, Daniel, Christopher, Faith, Felony, Axil, Kayda, Jameson, and Arabella; and two brothers, Robert of Oregon, and Merle Schultheis of Pennsylvania.

James will be interred with Lois at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. Service and a

Celebration of Life will be held later this year. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in

his name to The Humane

Society of Marion County FL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store