SHEERIN, JR.,
JAMES EDWARD
James Edward Sheerin, Jr., 41, of Ocala, FL passed away November 10, 2019. Born in Pittsfield, MA, he came to this area in 1996. James graduated from Wahconah Regional High School in Dalton, MA and went on to get a Criminal Justice Degree, attending both Central Florida College and the University of South Florida. James used his degree as a private investigator. He was raised Catholic and loved all sports and was an avid fan of the Red Sox. James had many close friends and cared for everyone.
He is survived by his loving wife of 4 years, Vicki; children, Beckett James-Kelley and Rubie Anne-Marie Sheerin; mother, Maryann Sheerin of Ocala; sister, Dawn Gibson and her husband of Ocala; nieces, Sydnie and Brooke Gibson.
A Mass will be held at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, 5 SE 17th St. Ocala, on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 3:30PM. Donation information will be forthcoming. Please visit
www.baldwincremation.com
Arrangements by Baldwin Brothers, Ocala 352-236-5884.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019