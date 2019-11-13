Ocala Star-Banner Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baldwin Brothers A Funeral & Crematory Society
954 E Silver Springs Blvd #200
Ocala, FL 34470
(352) 236-5884
Resources
More Obituaries for James Sheerin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Edward Sheerin Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Edward Sheerin Jr. Obituary
SHEERIN, JR.,
JAMES EDWARD
James Edward Sheerin, Jr., 41, of Ocala, FL passed away November 10, 2019. Born in Pittsfield, MA, he came to this area in 1996. James graduated from Wahconah Regional High School in Dalton, MA and went on to get a Criminal Justice Degree, attending both Central Florida College and the University of South Florida. James used his degree as a private investigator. He was raised Catholic and loved all sports and was an avid fan of the Red Sox. James had many close friends and cared for everyone.
He is survived by his loving wife of 4 years, Vicki; children, Beckett James-Kelley and Rubie Anne-Marie Sheerin; mother, Maryann Sheerin of Ocala; sister, Dawn Gibson and her husband of Ocala; nieces, Sydnie and Brooke Gibson.
A Mass will be held at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, 5 SE 17th St. Ocala, on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 3:30PM. Donation information will be forthcoming. Please visit
www.baldwincremation.com
Arrangements by Baldwin Brothers, Ocala 352-236-5884.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baldwin Brothers A Funeral & Crematory Society
Download Now