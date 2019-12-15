Ocala Star-Banner Obituaries
|
Roberts Funeral Home, Bruce Chapel West
6241 Southwest State Road 200
Ocala, FL 34476
352-854-2266
JAMES EMERSON COLE

JAMES EMERSON COLE Obituary
COLE, JAMES EMERSON
James Emerson Cole, 79, of Ocala, passed away on December 9, 2019.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Patricia; daughters, Lona Elliot (Robert), Julie Cole, Carol Cole; grandchildren, Stacee and Ashlee; three great grandchildren, Hannah, Gavin and Lakelyn Rose.
On Friday, December 20, 2019 there will be a Celebration of Life from 3:00 to 5:00 PM at Roberts Bruce Chapel West 6241 SW SR 200 Ocala, FL. In leui of Flowers those who wish may contribute in Jame's Memory to the PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX. 75284-0692
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019
