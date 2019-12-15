|
COLE, JAMES EMERSON
James Emerson Cole, 79, of Ocala, passed away on December 9, 2019.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Patricia; daughters, Lona Elliot (Robert), Julie Cole, Carol Cole; grandchildren, Stacee and Ashlee; three great grandchildren, Hannah, Gavin and Lakelyn Rose.
On Friday, December 20, 2019 there will be a Celebration of Life from 3:00 to 5:00 PM at Roberts Bruce Chapel West 6241 SW SR 200 Ocala, FL. In leui of Flowers those who wish may contribute in Jame's Memory to the PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX. 75284-0692
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019