JAMES EVERETT JOHNSON Obituary
Ocala - Mr. James Everett Johnson, (CB handle Jumpin Jack), age 68, transition on October 11, 2019. He was a retired truck driver.
He leaves to cherish his precious memories a devoted wife of 51 years, Mrs. Rose Stevenson Johnson; daughters, Darryn Johnson Duncan, Morgan Johnson; sisters, Stella Johnson, Emily Bynes, Hilda Starkes, Sharon Johnson, Doris Autry; brothers, Walter, Clyde, Jack (Johnson); four grandchildren; two great grandchildren; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws and sorrowing friends.
Life celebration Mr. James Johnson will be held 11:00 am on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Greater Grace MBC (formerly Temple of Grace), 1865 N.W. 42nd Street, Ocala, FL 34475. Eulogist, Rev. Lucious Taylor. There will be no viewing after eulogy. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Hadley-Brown Funeral Home, 127 N.W. 20th Street, Ocala, FL 34475. (352) 620-0573. Professional services are entrusted to Hadley- Brown Funeral Home.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner on Oct. 17, 2019
